Jack Hayes Gibson
JACK HAYES GIBSON, 86, of Hurricane, WV, passed away January 23, 2021 at home after an extended illness. He was born in Hurricane on November 13, 1934. Jack was a lifelong member of Forrest Burdette UMC and Loyal Pioneer Sunday School Class. He retired from Monsanto. He attended WVU and taught in a one room schoolhouse at Buff Creek prior to joining the US Air Force to serve in the Korean War. He proudly served the city of Hurricane for 70 plus years in the following capacities: City Recorder, Hurricane City Council, Hurricane City Police, Hurricane Volunteer Fire Department and Hurricane Water and Sewer Departments. Jack worked for the WV Legislative Services and WV Senate. Jack received the honor of Distinguished West Virginian. He was an active member of Hurricane High School Class of 1952 Reunion Committee.
Jack is preceded in death by his parents, Dennis and Alice Gibson and grandson, Jonathan Browne.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 61 years, Linda Gibson; his daughters, Cheri (Mike) Rollyson, Beth (Scott) Krall and Jan (John) Browne; grandchildren, Derek Krall, Rachel (Tony) Hill, Christopher Rollyson, Luke Browne; great grandchildren, Adalyn and Brayden Hill; sister, Judy (Bill) Grass.
Funeral services will be Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Forrest Burdette United Methodist Church with Reverend Ed Grant and Reverend Ellis Conley officiating. Burial will follow at Valley View Memorial Park, Hurricane. Visitations will be Tuesday, January 26, 2021 from 5-8 p.m. at Allen Funeral Home, Hurricane and one hour prior to the service at the Church. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.allenfuneralhomewv.com
Flowers or memorial donations to Forrest Burdette UMC Building Fund or Hospice of West Virginia would be appreciated.