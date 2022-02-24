Jackie "Jay" Wilkinson Feb 24, 2022 55 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Services Allen Funeral Home 2837 Main St, Hurricane WV 25526 (304) 562-9711Website JACKIE "JAY" WILKINSON 50, of Hurricane passed away on February 20, 2022. Allen Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Jackie Wilkinson Allen Pass Away Funeral Home Arrangement Recommended for you Local Spotlight Glenna Mae Escue Curry Blank Jackie "Jay" Wilkinson Kay Harris Blank Sean J. "Shue" Burke Deaconess Leona V. “Pris Moss Barbara Lee Weiskircher Blank Leona Violet Moss Arbie Lee Webb Lilith Jean Riggs Cunningham Iva May Snyder Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: February 24, 2022 Daily Mail WV Marshall, WVU link resources with U.S. Cyber Command network WVU students use skills in cybersecurity exercise with W.Va. National Guard, Polish allies Champion guitar player continues family legacy while handing the music down FOOTMAD to host traditional Irish band at Celtic Calling in Charleston Marshall's Winter Jazz Festival starts today