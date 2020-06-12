JAMES EDWARD WALLS, 89, of Hurricane, WV, passed away Tuesday, June 10, 2020, at Paramount Senior Living in Ona, WV.
He was born in West Hamlin, WV, on June 24, 1930. He was a son of the late Guy Lawson Walls and Mabel Lee Lucas Walls. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Imogene Duke Walls on July 3, 2016. Also preceding him was his brother, Kenneth Cline Walls.
James was a retired millwright from the Union Carbide, Institute plant. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army Air Corps.
He is survived by son Rodney Dale (Diane) Walls of Bristol, TN; daughters, Debra Lynn (Steve) Caldwell of Hurricane and Darla Lee (Keith) Garren of Hurricane. He leaves two sisters, Jean Hartley of Winfield and Velma Lee Crisp of Arkansas; and a brother, Winston Ray Walls of Texas. He had three grandsons whom he loved and cared for with all his heart: Stephen Allen Caldwell II of Hurricane, Justin Edward (Kara) Garren of Hurricane, and Joshua Franklin Garren of Barboursville, WV. He had three very special great - grandchildren.
Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, June 13, at 11 a.m., at Allen Funeral Home, with Rev. Tracy Call officiating. Entombment will follow in Valley View Memorial Park in Hurricane. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Saturday.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Boy Scout Troop #36, Attn: Dave Cobb, 149 Candlewyck Dr., Hurricane, WV 25526.