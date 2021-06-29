JAMES "IRELAND" ALFORD, 94 1/2, of Eleanor went home to be with the Lord on June 27, 2021 after a long illness at Genesis Health Care.He was a member of the Hometown Independent Mission. He was a Sgt. In the U.S. Army and served in Korea.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Laura Mae Harris Alford; his parents, Joseph Cephas Alford and Elcie Lee Dalton Alford; his brother, Leroy Alford (Sis); and nephew, Fred Alford.
He is survived by his nieces, Margaret "Margie" Alford Mitchell (Okey) and Pam Alford, all of Hurricane. Stepdaughter Linda Martin of Buffalo and Stepson Roger Harris of St. Albans.
Service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 30, at Allen Funeral Home in Hurricane with Rev. Darren Persinger officiating. Burial will follow in New Antioch Cemetery, Red House, WV. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. prior to the service.