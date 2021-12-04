Allen Funeral Home
JAMES LEE ROBERTSON, 94, of Hurricane, WV, passed away on December 2, 2021, of a cardiac arrest. He was preceded in death by his wife, Annabelle Robertson, his parents, William Sebert Robertson, and Mary Garrett Robertson, and his three brothers John, Raymond, and Herbert. He is survived by his daughters, Cynthia Wright (David) of Louisville, KY, Mary Noble of Hurricane, WV, Rebecca Robertson of Hurricane, WV, and son James Robertson (Deborah) of Springfield, VA. He had six grandchildren, Wesley Wright of Louisville, KY, Travis Noble of Hurricane, WV, Matthew Robertson (Vicki) of Honalulu, HI, Sarah Jacobsen (Alain) of Charlottesville, VA, Luke Robertson of Springfield, VA, and Hannah Robertson of Springfield, VA. He had two great grandchildren, Hayden Noble and Hoke Robertson. He was retired from FMC Corporation with 37 years of service.
He served in the US Army, Army Reserve, and National Guard. He was a World War II Veteran.
He attended Nitro Church of God (Anderson, IN) and served the Lord faithfully as a Lay Minister for a number of years. Viewing will be on Monday, December 6, at 1 p.m. at Allen Funeral Home Hurricane. Service will be conducted after the viewing at 2 p.m. with Dave McCormick officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make a contribution to your local food bank or Facing Hunger Food Bank, Huntington, WV in his memory.