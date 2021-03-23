JAMES LEE SIZEMORE, age 56, went to be with the lord on March 15, 2021. He was born in Charleston, WV. He was a graduate of Hurricane High School and attended West Virginia State College. Was a former member of the First Baptist Church of Hurricane, WV, and a member of St. john Episcopal Church in Charleston. He was a former employer of Toys "R" Us, Hardee's, Krispy Kreme Donuts and was currently employed by CVS Pharmacy in Charleston, James is survived by His parents Roy and Pat Sizemore.
A graveside service will be held at a later date.
Allen Funeral Home Hurricane WV in in charge of arrangements.