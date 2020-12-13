JAMES LEE SKINNER, 85 of Hurricane passed away on December 9, 2020 at home. He was born in Gilmer County on January 15, 1935 to Ruth N. and Cecil J. Skinner.
He was preceded in death by his wife Ethel Jean, his son Larry James, siblings George, Lonnie, Betty, and Mary,
Mr. Skinner is survived by sons Rickie Lee (Tammy) and Steven (Sheila); six Grandchildren ,nine Great Grandchildren and one step Grandson.
Mr. Skinner retired from the US Air Force with 33 years' service, he also retired from Monsanto Chemical Company with 20 years' service.
Jim was a member of First Baptist Church of Hurricane. Jim was a dedicated caregiver for 6 years to his loving wife Ethel Jean Skinner.
Due to covid-19 there will be a walk through Visitation for family and friends Monday December 14, 2020 at Allen Funeral Home from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.
Graveside Service will be 2 p.m. Monday at Valley View Memorial Park with Pastor Jerry Losh officiating,
In lieu of flowers make donations to Hubbard Hospice House 1001 Curtis Price Way Charleston, WV 25311-1824 in memory of Ethel Jean Skinner.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at allenfuneralhomewv.com