JAMES OTHEL "J.O." WESTFALL, 97, of Hurricane, WV, passed away on May 1, 2020, at Riverside Nursing Home in Jefferson.
He served in 3rd Armed Tank Division during WWII, where he received two Purple Hearts among many other accommodations.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Lou Westfall; Daughter Teresa Gail Guthrie (William Guthrie of Poca, WV); and One Grandson Sean Michael Chadwell.
He is survived by Daughters Nancy Carol Paul of St. Albans, WV, Joyce Ann Fitzwater of Plano, TX, Bonnie Lou Westfall - Dudley (Tony) of Lynn, IN; Son James O. Westfall Jr. of Lynn, IN; and Nine Grandchildren, 17 Great-Grandchildren; Five Great-Great-Grandchildren.
Graveside Service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 5, at Heavens Gateway Memorial Gardens in Winfield, WV.
Allen Funeral Home in Hurricane is assisting the family with final arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Kanawha Hospice, 1600 Kanawha Blvd. W., Charleston, WV 25387-2536 or the Wounded Warrior Project.