JANET BIRD SEARLS, 83, of Hurricane passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at the Hubbard Hospice House in Charleston surrounded by her family.
She was a loving, Wife, Mother and Nanny. She was the daughter of Evi and Elva Burton Bird. Janet was a Baptist by faith. She was also an Eastern Star for 62 years in Hurricane Chapter No.116. Janet graduated from Hurricane High School in 1956. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Jean Myers.
Janet is survived by her loving and faithful husband of 67 ONE-HALF years, Frank Searls, her only child, F.D. Searls II (LuAnn), Grandsons, J.D. Searls of Hurricane, Franklin T Searls (Melanie) of Topsham, Maine. Great Grandchildren, Finley Thomas Searls, Wesley James Searls and Penelope Rose Searls all of Topsham, Maine. Special cousin who was like a sister, Dianna Pullen, nieces, Pam Brumfield, Anita Giakas and Kim Myers.
The family wishes a special thanks to Angie Allawat, RN and all the Hospice workers.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., on Friday, April 15, 2022 at Allen Funeral Home in Hurricane with Rev. Bruce Keeling, cousin of Janet and Todd Goodby officiating. Burial will follow at the Mt. Olive earls Cemetery in Hurricane. A visitation will be held from 10:30 - 12 prior to the service.