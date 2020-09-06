Essential reporting in volatile times.

Allen Funeral Home

Allen Funeral Home
2837 Main St, Hurricane
WV 25526
(304) 562-9711
Website

JANICE A. GIBSON, 65 of Hurricane went to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 3, 2020 after a short illness. She was of the Christian Faith.

She was preceded in death by her husband Charles E. Gibson

She is survived by daughter Cathy Dunlap and husband Jeff of Hurricane. 1 Granddaughter Savanna Grace.

Brothers Jim Shedd, Neil Shedd, Bill Shedd and Dale Shedd.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, September 8, at Allen Funeral Home with Minister Jimmie Dunlap officiating. Visitation will be 1 hour prior.

Burial will follow in Valley View Memorial Park Hurricane WV.