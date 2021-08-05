Gone from our sight, but never from our hearts JERRY LEE BENNETT went home to be with the Lord, Saturday July 31, 2021.
He was born in Charleston, WV on December 3rd, 1945, to Winfred and Virginia Bennett. He was raised in Hurricane, WV and graduated from Hurricane High School in 1963. He enlisted in the Army in August 1964 and was honorably discharged in August 1967.
On September 19th, 1964, he married the love of his life, Betty Ruth Gibson. Jerry and Betty went on to have three children, Duska, Jerry Lee, and Jeremy. After serving in the military Jerry worked full time while earning a bachelor's degree from West Virginia State University. He spent 30 plus years in the Cable Television Industry and retired from the West Virginia Public Service Commission in 2010.
He enjoyed traveling, riding motorcycles, playing the drums, and trap shooting, a beloved hobby he passed on to his sons. He was a loving father and grandfather known by his grandchildren as "Pa Jerry." He never missed a birthday and was never without a moon pie or some kind of sweet.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Winfred and Virginia Bennett; his wife Betty Bennett.
Those left to cherish memories of him are his children Duska Arbaugh of Hurricane, WV; Jerry L.Bennett II (Vanessa) of Bay Springs, MS; Jeremy Bennett (Bridget) of Mt. Juliet, TN; his brother Larry Bennett (Diana) of Cross Lanes, WV; his grandchildren Bronwyn and William Arbaugh, Raeghanand Kynlee Bennett, Ainsley and Branson Bennett.
Services will be at 1 p.m., Friday August 6, 2021, at Allen Funeral Home in Hurricane, with the Rev. Charles Larue officiating. Burial will be in Valley View Memorial Park, Hurricane.
Friends may call prior to service from 12 - 1 p.m., at the Funeral home.