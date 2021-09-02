Allen Funeral Home
JIMMY LEE SWAN, 76 of Culloden, WV rose into the arms of God in the presence of family who loved him, at his home on August 28, 2021.
He was the loving and devoted father of Cathy Swan Eveson and Jason Alan Swan, who both preceded him in death and welcomed him into Heaven that night. Jimmy was the son of the late James Harbour Swan and Beatrice Henderson Swan, left to cherish and honor his memory are his loving wife of 56 years, Linda Clark Swan, his sisters, Donna Gorcys (Greg) of Williamsburg, VA, and Jo Ellen Stephens (John McComas) of Huntington. His four beloved grandchildren who lit up his world, Kyndall Eveson and Cole Eveson both of Mooresville, NC Regan Swan and Brenna Swan, both of Milton, WV. His son-in-law, Rick Eveson also of Mooresville, NC and daughter-in-law, Amber Swan Clagg (Travis) also of Milton. He leaves behind a host of dear friends who shared his many and varied hobbies and interests, as well as many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Jimmy retired from Sears in Barboursville with 42 years of service where he formed many friendships. He was later employed by Dunlap's Guns in Hurricane, where he enjoyed meeting new people and creating lasting friendships as well. He was a 56-year member of Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church in Hurricane, having transferred his membership from Milton Methodist following his marriage to Linda. With Christian character and his friendly nature, he served the church in various capacities during those years. Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, September 4, 2021, at 1 p.m., at Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church at 2848 Putnam Ave, Hurricane, with Rev. Dr. Ellis Conley and Rev. Jeremy Daniels officiating. Friends may call from 11 til 1 Prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the building fund of Forrest Burdette Memorial or Hospice of Huntington.
