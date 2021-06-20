JOHN ALLEN SOVINE, 68, of Culloden passed away Friday, June 18, 2021 after a short illness.
He was born in Hurricane to the on August 5, 1952 to the late Roy and Clara Sovine. He was also preceded in death by his son John Allen Jr. and brother George Sovine. He was a member of Glad Tidings Assembly of God
He is survived by his wife Marion and sons, Fritz (Crystal) Sovine of Hurricane, Larry (Christiana) Sovine of Charleston and 6 grandchildren sisters, Ginger Sowards and Mildred Smith and brother Clarence Sovine.
Funeral Service will be 1 p.m., Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at Allen Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Culloden Community Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.