JOHN BOYCE GINN, 87, of Hurricane went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. He passed away peacefully at home. John was the son of the late Clarence and Hester Ginn of Lincoln County WV.
Johnny, as he was affectionately known, was a proud local business owner along with his brothers Marshall and Mike Ginn for more than 40 years. Johnny helped and enriched many people during his lifetime. He believed in hard work and spent his whole life doing what he loved most, Working.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years Helen G. Ginn, Son Billy Joe Ginn and Daughter Lora Jane Ginn, and second wife Clara J. Padavick, Brother Jack Ginn, Two sisters Audrey Harden and Betty Stowers.
John is survived by his daughter Hope Ann (David) Story of Culloden, Two Grandchildren Tyler (Brandy) Story, Kathryn (Nathan) Adamson and 6 grandchildren all of Kentucky, Brothers Tony Ginn of Culloden and Marshall (Brenda) Ginn, Mike Ginn and Sister Phyllis (Gary) Bush all of Hurricane, and many Nieces and Nephews.
We wish to acknowledge and thank his family, friends, neighbors, and the community for the many prayers and well wishes, as well as the nurses at the Edwards CCC Infusion Center, Andrea, with St. Mary's Home Health, Linda Burns, Kate Lindgren, and Yvonne Ginn for helping to take care of Johnny in his time of need and Kanawha Hospice.
Funeral Service will be 11 on Friday, November 18, 2022, at Allen Funeral Home and Burial will follow in Valley View Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 6 til 8 on Thursday at Allen Funeral Home.