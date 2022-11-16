Thank you for Reading.

JOHN BOYCE GINN, 87, of Hurricane went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. He passed away peacefully at home. John was the son of the late Clarence and Hester Ginn of Lincoln County WV.

Johnny, as he was affectionately known, was a proud local business owner along with his brothers Marshall and Mike Ginn for more than 40 years. Johnny helped and enriched many people during his lifetime. He believed in hard work and spent his whole life doing what he loved most, Working.

