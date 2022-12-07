Allen Funeral Home
JOHN ROGER "JACK" WILSON, 92 of Hurricane, West Virginia passed away on December 3, 2022. He was born in Huntington, West Virginia on November 28, 1930 to Louis Locke and Lillian Margaret Dorsey Wilson.
Preceding him in death, his father and mother, sisters Mary Catherine DePaulo, Margaret Ann Durham, Victoria Elizabeth Davis, and brothers R. V. Dorsey Wilson and Louis Locke Wilson, Jr.
Jack is survived by his wife of 34 years, Betty Parsons Hunt Wilson. Also, his daughter Susan Leigh Wilson Patterson Becka of Zionsville, IN; his son John R. Wilson, Jr. (Joyce) of Scott Depot; his stepson Dr. Jeffrey A. Hunt (Kristen) of Tampa FL; his stepdaughter Beverly Hunt DeVoss (Kent) of Hurricane. He is survived by seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Jack was a graduate of Hurricane High School and Greenbrier Military Institute and attended Marshall University and Stetson University. Among his fondest memories of youth, was his time spent caring and tending the cows on his Grandfather Dorsey's farm in Hurricane.
Jack began his career with the Putnam County Bank in 1952 and rose to President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of the Bank and Putnam Bancshares, Inc.
While Jack served on several Boards and was well respected statewide in the banking community, his greatest passion in banking was not for personal attention, but by helping his community and his customers achieve their dreams. His participation with local leaders has resulted in Putnam County's first hospital, the development of the City's water treatment facilities and the establishment of a regional call center for Appalachian Power. No less important was providing counseling to help start a new business or to provide an individual their first mortgage loan. While Jack helped many schools and local organizations, he was passionate about Putnam County and Cabell County 4-H livestock sales and participated in these programs for over 30 years. Due to his involvement in these livestock sales, many local young people were able to fund their own college educations.
The family expresses its sincere thanks to caregivers who provided daily comfort to Jack: Chuck Cummings, Erica Manns, Rhonda Lemley, Bonnie Manns, Jenny Mills and Allie Arthur. The family also recognizes the work of Hospice Care of Charleston for their assistance.
Due to health issues and illness in the immediate family, Funeral Services for Jack will be held privately. He will be laid to rest in Valley View Memorial Park Mausoleum. Please visit allenfuneralhomewv.com to share memories and condolences.
The family respectfully requests donations in lieu of flowers be made to the Putnam County 4-H; 103-C Roosevelt Boulevard; Eleanor, WV 25070-0368 or Cabell County 4-H; 1302 W Main Street, Suite B; Milton, WV 25541.
