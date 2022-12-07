Thank you for Reading.

Allen Funeral Home

Allen Funeral Home
2837 Main St, Hurricane
WV 25526
(304) 562-9711
JOHN ROGER "JACK" WILSON, 92 of Hurricane, West Virginia passed away on December 3, 2022. He was born in Huntington, West Virginia on November 28, 1930 to Louis Locke and Lillian Margaret Dorsey Wilson.

Preceding him in death, his father and mother, sisters Mary Catherine DePaulo, Margaret Ann Durham, Victoria Elizabeth Davis, and brothers R. V. Dorsey Wilson and Louis Locke Wilson, Jr.

