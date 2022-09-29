Thank you for Reading.

Josephine Barnett Lafferty
SYSTEM

Services

Allen Funeral Home

Allen Funeral Home
2837 Main St, Hurricane
WV 25526
(304) 562-9711
Website

JOSEPHINE BARNETT LAFFERTY, 82 of Hurricane, passed away on September 26, 2022. She was born in Winding Gulf, Raleigh County on December 4, 1939. She graduated from Sophia High school, Raleigh County and Morris Harvey College in Charleston.

She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Roscoe (Doc) Lafferty and daughter, Amber Jo. She is also survived by a brother, Wayne Barnett (Linda), and James Barnett (Drema), both from Midway, WV.

Tags

Recommended for you