Allen Funeral Home
2837 Main St, Hurricane
WV 25526
(304) 562-9711 Website
JOSEPHINE BARNETT LAFFERTY, 82 of Hurricane, passed away on September 26, 2022. She was born in Winding Gulf, Raleigh County on December 4, 1939. She graduated from Sophia High school, Raleigh County and Morris Harvey College in Charleston.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Roscoe (Doc) Lafferty and daughter, Amber Jo. She is also survived by a brother, Wayne Barnett (Linda), and James Barnett (Drema), both from Midway, WV.
Josephine taught in the Putnam County School system until retirement in 2000. She loved hunting, fishing, quilting, crocheting, and knitting. She was an avid deer and turkey hunter. She also fished in many streams and lakes in and out of WV including the Chesapeake Bay, North Dakota and Canada.
She had a passion for quilting and loved attending her quilting guild meetings (Putnam County Piecemakers). She enjoyed going on quilting retreats and quilt shop hops.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, October 1, 2022 at Allen Funeral Home, Hurricane WV.
Visitation with Family and friends will be 2 hours prior to the service. Entombment will follow in Valley View Memorial Park in Hurricane.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Putnam County Animal Shelter.