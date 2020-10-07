Thank you for Reading.

JOSHUA AKERS 28, of Culloden passed away, passed away October. 3, 2020. Arrangements will be Graveside service 11 a.m., Friday a.m. Friday, October. 9, 2020, at Culloden Community Cemetery, Culloden, Visitation Thursday 6 til 8 at Allen Funeral Home, Hurricane.