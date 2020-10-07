JOSHUA AKERS 28, of Culloden passed away, passed away October. 3, 2020. Arrangements will be Graveside service 11 a.m., Friday a.m. Friday, October. 9, 2020, at Culloden Community Cemetery, Culloden, Visitation Thursday 6 til 8 at Allen Funeral Home, Hurricane.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.