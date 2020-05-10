Kathleen M. Stevenson

KATHIE M. STEVENSON, 69, of Mt. Lebanon, PA, most recently residing in Hurricane, WV, passed away peacefully with her husband Dick and daughter Anna by her side.
Kathie loved her family more than anything in the world. Kathie is survived by her husband Dick, daughter Anna (Kurt) and her three grandchildren Emma, Ella and Ethan Humbertson whom she adored.
A private graveside service will be held at Jefferson Memorial in Pittsburgh, PA. A celebration of Kathie's life will be held at a later date due to COVID-19.
Kathie's family would like to thank the staff at Hospice West and Madison Park for their love and exceptional care during this most challenging time.
Allen Funeral Home, Hurricane, is honored to serve the Stevenson family.