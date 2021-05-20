KEITH L. RITZ went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 18, 2021.
Keith was born on December 27, 1938 in Charleston, WV to the late Noel and Freda Ritz. He is survived by his partner Michael Ritz, his daughter Kim Ritz (e Karen Castleberry), son Kevin Ritz (wife Marti), stepdaughters Amber Stratton (husband Tommy) and Haley Stover, Granddaughters Savannah and Sophie Grierson, sister Doris Hatfield (husband David) and several great nieces and nephews. Most importantly, he was survived by his favorite "child" who caused him the least problems, his beloved dog Charlie.
Keith was a graduate of Dupont High School and went to work as a Trucking dispatcher and Smith Transfer and later retired from Houff Transfer after many years of service. After retirement he worked part time for Real Estate Central, He taught piano for most of his life and he served as the piano player and Choir Director at the Eleanor Presbyterian /church where he was a beloved member.
Keith was greatly loved by his family and his friends and will be sorely missed until we meet again.
Visitation for Keith will be at Allen Funeral Home in Hurricane, WV from 5 to 6:30 p.m., on Friday, May 21, 2021 with a celebration of his life to begin at 6:30. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House in Huntington, WV.