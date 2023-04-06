Allen Funeral Home
KELLIE ANN MAGAW 53, of Hurricane passed away on Friday, March 31, 2023 after a sudden illness.
She was a 1988 graduate of Hurricane High School where she ran Track and Field, and held several records that stood for many years. Kellie loved her dogs and her Tennessee Walking horses, and enjoyed trail rides and competing in horse shows. Kellie taught countless numbers of children and adults how to ride horses, and had been involved in most every aspect of horsemanship. Kellie was a member of the Eastern Kentucky Walking and Racking Horse Association, and The Tennessee Walking Horse Breeders and Exhibitors Association.
Kellie was also a Certified Equine Sports Massage Therapist. She loved working with animals and was quick to help anyone with a sick or injured animal, doing everything she could to help the owner get their animal healthy again. Kellie enjoyed being outdoors, working on the farm, deer hunting, and the occasional motorcycle ride.
Kellie was a former co-owner of Celebration Sensations in Hurricane. Kellie was employed by Service Wire Corporation, where she worked as a Dielectric Technician.
She is survived by her husband Rex Magaw and daughter Amber Lynn Magaw, stepfather Thomas Noecker, brothers James Parks and Ricky Noecker, and her sister Jennifer Greenlief (CT), nephew Brett Reed, and niece Addi Mae Greenlief.
Funeral service will be held at 12 Noon, Saturday, April 8, 2023 at Allen Funeral Home, and burial will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens. Visitation will be from 10 til 12 prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations made in Kellie's memory to St. Jude's, The American Heart Association, or the March of Dimes.