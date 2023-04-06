Thank you for Reading.

Allen Funeral Home

Allen Funeral Home
2837 Main St, Hurricane
WV 25526
(304) 562-9711
KELLIE ANN MAGAW 53, of Hurricane passed away on Friday, March 31, 2023 after a sudden illness.

She was a 1988 graduate of Hurricane High School where she ran Track and Field, and held several records that stood for many years. Kellie loved her dogs and her Tennessee Walking horses, and enjoyed trail rides and competing in horse shows. Kellie taught countless numbers of children and adults how to ride horses, and had been involved in most every aspect of horsemanship. Kellie was a member of the Eastern Kentucky Walking and Racking Horse Association, and The Tennessee Walking Horse Breeders and Exhibitors Association.

