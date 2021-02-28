Thank you for Reading.

Kenneth K.C. Colston
SYSTEM

Services

Allen Funeral Home

Allen Funeral Home
2837 Main St, Hurricane
WV 25526
(304) 562-9711
Website

KENNETH "K.C." COLSTON, 55, of Hurricane passed away on Wednesday, February 24, 2021. He was born December 17, 1965 to the late Kenny and Connie Colston. K.C. was a graduate of Hurricane High School class of 1984 and was a retired welder from AEP.

He is survived by his Daughter, Cassidy Colston of Vermont; Sister, Angie Dick of Huntington and Uncle Gary Colston of Florida.

Visitation will be form 11 to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at Allen Funeral Home and a Graveside Funeral Service will follow in Tyler Mt. Cemetery.