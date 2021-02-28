KENNETH "K.C." COLSTON, 55, of Hurricane passed away on Wednesday, February 24, 2021. He was born December 17, 1965 to the late Kenny and Connie Colston. K.C. was a graduate of Hurricane High School class of 1984 and was a retired welder from AEP.
He is survived by his Daughter, Cassidy Colston of Vermont; Sister, Angie Dick of Huntington and Uncle Gary Colston of Florida.
Visitation will be form 11 to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at Allen Funeral Home and a Graveside Funeral Service will follow in Tyler Mt. Cemetery.