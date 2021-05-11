KENT FREDERICK STEWART, 63, of Hurricane passed away Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at home after a long illness.
He was preceded in death by his parents Hal and Phyllis Stewart and brother Gregory.
Kent is survived by his brother Mark (Angela) Stewart and his nephew Blake Stewart as well as other extended family members.
He was a member of the Hurricane High School class of 1976. He will fondly be remembered by many friends and co-workers.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 12, at Allen Funeral Home with Minister Jack Gilchrist officiating. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in Valley View Memorial Park.