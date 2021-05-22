Lana Lynn Davis

LANA LYNN SETLIFF DAVIS, 61, of Branchland, WV went home May 19, 2021, to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Lana was reunited with her late husband Timothy S. Davis, Lana was Tim's baby.
She was born in Cabell County the daughter of the late Alfred "JR" Setliff and Lola Marie Neal Setliff and sister Brenda (Ken) Hunt.
She will be remembered for Love of the Lord and family. She had a contagious smile and laugh. She loved camping at Rivers Edge Campground and loved to play Coin Master.
Lana is survived by her daughters, Jessica Riley (Mike), Megan Suttle (Paul) and granddaughter who she helped raise for 7 years Lola Davis. Grandchildren Codey (Kylee), Daylan (Haleigh), Elisa, Marc, Ami and Mindie Riley, Brittany, Paul and Dixie Suttle. Honorary grandchildren Madie, Kynlee, Ben, Rayleigh, Malachi, Pickens, all the Buffalo Bison Boys and Ashtyn Burks.
Special friends Wondell and Kay, Brad and Sue, Lee and Stacy, Jacqueline and Lee, Peggy and Paul, The Riley Family, Linda and Debbie, the Marcum family and Shawanda and Heath. Special thanks to Alicia Fisher. We could not have made it this far with out you.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m., Monday, May 24, 2021 at Allen Funeral Home with Pastor Donnie Fisher officiating, Burial will follow in Forest Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 11 til 1 prior to the service.