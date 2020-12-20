LARRY G. WOODALL, 82, of Hurricane, died December 18, 2020 after a short illness. Larry was a Korean War Veteran and proudly served his country, He was a Lifetime Member of the VFW. He was retired from Smith Transfer Trucking Company, was a WVU fan and loved spending time with his "special" grandson Sebastian Chase Tucker, He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 50 years, Rita Sharon Woodall, his son and daughter in law Larry Stephen Woodall and Anita Clark Woodall, his parents Frank and Sylvia Woodall, brothers Floyd, Ralph, Paul and David and sister Rose Bragg.
He is survived by his daughter Cynthia "Cindy" S Woodall and son-in-law C. R. McCallister of Hurricane; grandchildren, Stephen Woodall of Charlotte NC., his "best buddy" Sebastian Chase Tucker of Hurricane and step granddaughter Kelly McCallister of Hurricane; sisters, Ella (Joe) Swartz of Okeechobee, FL., Bev Goodman and Betty Lovejoy of Hamlin and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
Graveside services will be held at 12 on Tuesday, December 22, 202 at Orchard Hills Memory Gardens and a walkthrough visitation will be held from 10 til 11 on Tuesday at Allen Funeral Home.