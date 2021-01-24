LEWIS CASS RICE, 84, of Hurricane passed away on Thursday, January 21, 2021 after short illness.
He was a graduate of Milton High school and retired from A to Z Supermarket and enjoyed farming.
He was preceded in death by his parents Jasper and Laura Rice and sisters Ruby Bernard, Esse Swift and Mary Beaver.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years Wanda Searls Rice and extended family members and friends.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m., Monday at Allen Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Mt. Olive Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.