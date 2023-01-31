LEWIS (JACK) DAVIES, 92, passed away on January 29, 2023.
Preceding him in death were his son, Jeff; parents, Lewis and Esther Davis; his sister, Mae McGinnis; and brothers, David and Bob Davis.
Snow during the morning will taper off and give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 100%. About one inch of snow expected..
Mainly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 40%.
Updated: January 31, 2023 @ 1:36 am
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
LEWIS (JACK) DAVIES, 92, passed away on January 29, 2023.
Preceding him in death were his son, Jeff; parents, Lewis and Esther Davis; his sister, Mae McGinnis; and brothers, David and Bob Davis.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Mary Chaney Davies; daughter, Dr. Karen Davies; granddaughter, Tasha (Kevin) Campbell; great grandchildren, Logan Kennedy, Reese Campbell and Cameron Campbell; and many nieces and nephews.
Jack had an incredible sense of humor and a tremendous quick wit. He loved sports and was a lifelong WVU Mountaineers football and basketball fan
Jack graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School where he exceeded in football and basketball and was inducted into the school's sports hall of fame. He attended West Virginia Institute of Technology on a football scholarship, but also played basketball for the Golden Bears. Upon graduation he taught history and physical education and coached football and basketball at Hurricane High School. He later taught driver's education at Poca High School for a number of years.
Jack was also a veteran of the United States Army spending the majority of his time in Germany.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at Allen Funeral Home with Pastor Jeff Davenport officiating. Burial will follow in Valley View Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12 til 1 prior to the service.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.