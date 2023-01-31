Thank you for Reading.

Allen Funeral Home

Allen Funeral Home
2837 Main St, Hurricane
WV 25526
(304) 562-9711
LEWIS (JACK) DAVIES, 92, passed away on January 29, 2023.

Preceding him in death were his son, Jeff; parents, Lewis and Esther Davis; his sister, Mae McGinnis; and brothers, David and Bob Davis.

