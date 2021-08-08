LEWIS PRESTON CROUCH, 60, of Hurricane, went home to be with our Lord August 6, 2021, after a long illness.
He was preceded in death by his father Ronald K. Crouch Sr. and nephew Alan Dwayne Stanley.
He is survived by his mother Mamie E. Johnson Crouch, brothers Ronald K. Crouch Jr., Donald K. Crouch and sisters Bonnie E. McCord (Dennis) and Malinda T Stanley (Bobby) all of Hurricane, He leaves behind 8 nephews and 2 nieces, many great and great grand nephews and nieces, cousins, Aunts Uncles and very close friends who loved and admired him.
Funeral Service will be 2 p.m., Sunday, August 8, 2021, at Allen Funeral Home with Elder Harold Johnson and Anthony Edwards of Fairview Primitive Church officiating. Burial will follow in Carpenter Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 til 2 prior to the service at Allen Funeral Home.
Flowers are welcome but the family is asking for donations to be sent to Hubbard Hospice House 1001 Curtis Place Way Charleston Wv 25311.