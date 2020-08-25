LILLIAN RUTH FERRELL, 90, of Hurricane went to be with the Lord on Sunday August 23, 2020 after a short illness.
She was preceded in death by her parents Robert and Lena Thomas, husband Wib Ferrell and 3 sisters and 2 brothers and son Jerry.
She is survived by daughters Beverly (Woody) Wheeler and Shirley Wade and sons Les (Judy) Ferrell, Roger (Janet) Ferrell all of Hurricane, sister Cora Thomas of Hurricane, brother Bernie Thomas Southern Pines NC. 11 grand children, 22 great grandchildren, 4 great great grandchildren and a host of family and friends.
Funeral service will be 12 Wednesday, August 26, at Allen Funeral Home with Rev. Gene Brooks officiating and burial will follow in Mt. Moriah Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 til 8 on Tuesday at Allen Funeral Home.