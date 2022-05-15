Allen Funeral Home
LINDA F. (SHORT) ADKINS, 76, of Hurricane, WV, died peacefully at her home on May 12, 2022.
She was retired from the Putnam County Board of Education and a member of Mount Salem Church, and a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.
She was predeceased by her parents, Clifton and Gladys Short; sister, Sandy Short and brother, Bo Short.
She is survived by her husband, George V. Adkins; her daughters, Ida Dorsey (Rick), Sherry Mynes (Harold), Paula Totten (Roger Roberts) and her grandchildren, Jacob Bird, Makenna Slack, Jarod Dorsey and Jadon Dorsey. She is also survived by her best friends and sister, Dee and Jon Whifield; sisters, Mona Lively, Jackie Powers, Jenny Miller and Sissy Richards.
The family would also like to give a special thanks to Debi Adkins. Her faithfulness and kindness will never be forgotten.
Funeral Service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at Allen Funeral Home with Pastor Ralph Kernen officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Memorial Park, Milton WV. Visitation will be from 12 til 2 prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like to request that donations be made to Mount Salem Methodist Church, P.O. Box 1083 Hurricane, WV 25526 or Hospice Care of Charleston, 1606 Kanawha Blvd W. Charleston, WV 25302.