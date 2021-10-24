Thank you for Reading.

Allen Funeral Home

Allen Funeral Home
2837 Main St, Hurricane
WV 25526
(304) 562-9711
Website

LINDA DAVIS (ROSE) 78, of Hurricane, passed away October 21, 2021. Service will be 11 a.m., Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at Allen Funeral Home, Hurricane.

