Services Allen Funeral Home 2837 Main St, Hurricane WV 25526 (304) 562-9711Website LISA CAROL (SHELTZ) JOHNSON 59, of Cross Lanes, Allen Funeral Home, Hurricane WV, for full obituary see Allen's Website https://www.allenfuneralhomewv.com/obituary/LisaJohnson.