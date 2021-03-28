LOIS HODGES WHEELER CHILDERS, 87, of Hurricane, WV. Peacefully departed this life on March 27, 2021. Lois was the daughter of the late Lyle E. and Genevieve Foster Hodges. She was also preceded in death by her first husband Lowell Thomas Wheeler and her second husband William Robert "Bob" Childers also a brother Joe E. Hodges.
Lois is survived by her sister, Monna Lou Hodges Manning and her husband Jerry of Hurricane, WV. Also Stepchildren Wayne Childers (Marsha), Gary Lee Childers of Scott Depot, Jim Childers (Laura) of Golden Valley, AZ., Kay Dooley and Faye Flippin (Bob) of Hurricane, WV, Several Nieces and Nephews.
Lois was a Christian and a member of the Main Street Church of Christ. She retired from Union Carbide Corp. at the Institute Plant.
Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at Allen Funeral Home with Minister D. J. Curry officiating. Burial will follow in Valley View Memorial Park. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.