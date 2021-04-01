MARGARET E. WYRICK, 80, of Teays, WV passed away on Monday, March 29, 2021 in St. Mary's Hospital after long illness. She was a Member of the Main Street Church of Christ also a long-time member of the TOPs club.
Margaret was the wife of Bob Wyrick for 59 years and is also survived by daughter Mary Anne Coonrod of Hurricane grandson Timothy R. Coonrod of Nitro and granddaughter Amanda Farley of Barboursville. Brother Gene Wendell of Culloden and sister-in-law Nina Miller and Cliff of Oklahoma City, brother-in-law Ward Wyrick of St. Albans. Several nieces and nephews.
Graveside funeral service will be 1 p.m., Saturday, April 3, 2021 in Mt. Vernon Cemetery with Minister D. J. Curry officiating. Allen Funeral Home, Hurricane WV is in charge of arrangements.