MARGARET SUE EGGLETON, 81, of Hurricane went home to be with the Lord on Friday, July 24, 2020 after a long illness. She was a member of Bridge Creek Baptist Church and had sung in several gospel quartets. She was preceded in death by her husband Bobby Eggleton, granddaughter Sara Eggleton, sister Betty Pack, brothers Chauncy Womack and Clifford Womack.
She is survived by her children, Melvin (Nancy) Eggleton, Kathrin (Ricky) Bird, Dianna Ross, Linda Rice all of Hurricane, Eric (Sarah) Eggleton of Culloden. And sister Lola Hunt of Wabash IN; nine grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
Funeral service will be Noon Monday, July 27, 2020 at Allen Funeral Home with Rev. Keith Torman officiating, Burial will follow in Mt. Moriah Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. till Noon prior to the service.