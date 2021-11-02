Allen Funeral Home
MARION FRANCIS CALL, 92 yrs. old, beloved mother of Janet, Donna and Tim passed away October 19 from Covid.
Mom loved farm life, gardening and canning what she raised, growing beautiful plants, trees, and flowers. She was most content in the outside world raising chickens, collecting their eggs, and feeding the birds. Mom was an excellent seamstress making all our clothes including dresses, coats, dad's suits and ties and the pajamas with cuffed pants that he loved the best. She taught us to cook, sew, knit & crochet and believed in hard work as one way to be happy. She loved her church and always knew what decisions the right ones were. Her happiest times were spent growing up on Peach Ridge and she had plenty of stories to tell about her family's life there.
Mom's great loves were her parents, her husband, her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She will be sadly missed by us all as she remains the happiest most content person we've ever known. Mom always woke up with a smile on her face ready to live the day fully.
The family thanks all her care givers who made her last years so comfortable and brought fun times with them to share with her and us. Special thanks to Allen Funeral Home whose four generations of family has taken care of all our family during these difficult times. Funeral service was private due to Covid.