Marlyn Ruth Covert

MARLYN "RUTH" (BURGESS) COVERT, 73 of Hurricane, WV received her wings and went home to be with her loving God on the morning of Saturday November 14, 2020. She entered peacefully into her final rest with dignity and grace at home under the steadfast care of her loving family, surrounded by love and adoration after being diagnosed on September 21, 2020 with Ovarian Cancer.
Ruth was born and raised in Big Chimney, WV on July 4, 1947 as the oldest child and only daughter to Shirley and Reva Burgess. She was a 1969 Graduate of Herbert Hoover High School and went on to graduate from Mountain State Junior College.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her youngest brother, Jay D Burgess of Elkview, WV
She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 51 years, Harold Edward "Ed" Covert of Hurricane, WV; her son Gary Covert and his wife Kimberly of Saint Mary's, GA; her daughter April (Covert) Erlandson of Hurricane, WV; her daughter Mandy (Covert) Tweel of Rock Hill, SC; her grandchildren Garrett (Emily) Kennedy and Nathan Kennedy (Gary); Corrie Goggins and Zach Erlandson (April); Wyatt Tweel and Thatcher Tweel (Mandy); and great-granddaughters Annabelle and Aubrey Kennedy (Garrett); her brothers Roger (Rose) Burgess of Hutto, TX; Gary (Donna) Burgess of Elkview, WV; Jack (Lynn) Burgess of LaGrange, TX; Mark (Lisa) Burgess of Elkview, WV as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, and a vast amount of brothers and sisters in Christ all by whom she will be deeply missed.
Ruth devoted her life to her family and God. She was an active and devoted member of the Hurricane Church of Christ and served tirelessly to bring others to Christ both by work and deed. She enjoyed spending her time traveling and camping with family and friends, quilting, reading, and spending time with her church family. Her greatest joy in life was being a Mimi and considered her grandchildren some of the brightest jewels in her crown. Ruth was an amazing Mother, but as a Mimi is where she truly shined.
"Her children arise and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praises her: 'Many women do noble things, but you surpass them all'." Proverbs 31:28-29 NIV
Ruth dedicated her life to serving God by serving others, from which she was truly blessed. She was a volunteer at Putnam Care and Rehabilitation Center, Mrs. Claus of Hurricane, WV, a member of the Good News Club, and actively participated in her husband's Loved One's Support Group for families dealing with drug addiction. Most recently she spent countless hours of her time sewing well over 700 masks to donate to the VAMC in Huntington, WV as well as to friends and family in an effort to assist in the battle against COVID-19.
As Matriarch of the Covert family the loss of her presence, guidance, strength, love, support and friendship will forever leave an unfillable gap. She was and always will be our greatest Champion. We take solace in knowing that she has reached her lifetime goal and reward and is wrapped in the loving arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, as well as her Mother who she has missed so dearly.
Visitation will be from 6 til 8 on Monday, November 16, 2020 at Allen Funeral Home. Private burial will be in Tyler Mt. Memory Gardens