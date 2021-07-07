MARY J. SIGMON MYNES, 76, flew up to heaven on the wings of angels on July 2, 2021. Mary was a lifelong resident of Hurricane and a member of Mt. Moriah Baptist Church. She retired from CAMC Hospital Teays Valley where she was a cook. She is preceded in death by her husband Finley Hayes Mynes, her father and mother John and Orda Sigmon, brothers: John Sigmon, Paul Sigmon and David Sigmon. Surviving are her daughters Rebecca (Holland) Wilks of Ceredo WV, Martha Stanley, Sarah Grant and Melissa Mynes all of Hurricane. 10 grandchildren: Billy, David, Jacob, Jamie, Derek, Joseph, Matthew, Ashley (Eric Adkins), Emily, Isabella. 8 great grandchildren: Briana, William, Weston, Finley, Bowen, Cassidy, Caitlyn and Caleb. Brother Wendell Sigmon and sister Betty Neil both of Hurricane as well as nieces and nephews. Mary devoted her life to her family. The family would like to thank the staff on the Home Stead Unit at Heritage Center for all their care these past 4 years.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday July 7 at Allen Funeral Home with Rev. Mark Hesson officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Moriah Cemetery. Visitation will be noon to 2 p.m. prior to the service. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Alzheimer's Organization - Team "A Mothers Love" which was established to help fight for the first survivor.