Michael Joplin

MICHAEL ALLEN JOPLIN, 70, of Hurricane passed away on Thursday, January 7, 2021 after a short illness.
He is survived by his wife Nancy, daughter, Sarah Shoaf (Chris), son, Abram Joplin, sister Peggy Matney, grandchildren, Erin Jane Bandy, Katie Jo Chapman, Jeremiah Shabdue and Alexandria Shoaf.
He was a Geo Technical Driller for over 30 years. He was employed at EnviroProbe Integrated Solutions. Mike will be greatly missed by his family, friends and co-workers. He is also survived by sons, David Joplin and Mike Joplin Jr. and daughters Christine Joplin and Patricia Joplin.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m., on Monday, January 11, 2021 at Allen Funeral Home with Rev. Dr. Melissa Pratt officiating, Burial will follow in Grandview Memorial Park Dunbar, WV.
Visitation will be from 10 - 11 prior to the service. Please follow all Covid-19 guidelines with masks and social distancing.