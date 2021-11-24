Allen Funeral Home
Carpenter Lambert
MILDRED BESSIE CARPENTER LAMBERT gained her eternal rest on November 22, 2021 at her home on Lick Creek Road, Hurricane, WV at the age of 102.
Mildred was born December 15, 1918, the daughter of Asa and Olivia (Wade) Carpenter on Martin's Branch near Hurricane. She married Odeth H. Lambert of Durbin, WV in 1956 and lived for a few years in Clendenin, WV before moving to Durbin where she resided until Odeth's passing in 2002. She returned to Putnam County to Lick Creek in 2003 where she resided until her passing. She was a homemaker and an avid gardener known for her love of house plants, canning and preserving. She loved letter writing and had several pen pals that she corresponded with for over 50 years. She had a keen wit and a sharp memory and was a great source of information and memories from all the decades she had lived through including the Great Depression. She will be greatly missed by her extended family Richard and Pam Harper of Lick Creek and the family of William and Fay Johnson who came to know her as "Mommaw Mildred".
In addition to her parents and husband, Mildred was also pre-deceased by one sister, Dorothy who died in infancy, a step-sister Lucy Carpenter, step-brothers Hubert Carpenter and William "Willie" Carpenter and her beloved dogs Sparky, Sport and Rex.
She is survived by one nephew, Harvey Carpenter of Culloden and numerous great-nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held 12 noon on Friday, November 26, 2021 at Allen Funeral Home with Elders Harold Johnson and Tony Edwards officiating. Visitation will be on hour prior to the service.
Burial will be in Carpenter Cemetery, Martins Branch, Hurricane. There will be no graveside service.
The family would like to thank her hospice team, Meghan and Jennifer and her caregiver Sherry Campbell for their compassionate and caring support and service to Mildred.
Donation to Hubbard Hospice House, 1001 Curtis Price Way, Charleston WV 25311 in lieu of flowers is requested.