MILLIE GERMAIN ADKINS, 92, of Hurricane, WV went home to be with the Lord April 7, 2022
Preceded in death by her loving husband, Reverend David Adkins, loving daughter, Patricia Mae Adkins and her parents, Ross and Elsie Johnson, brothers, Jessie and Clifford Johnson.
She is survived by daughter, Evelyn Robertson and sons, Pastor Robert Adkins (Linda) and Jackie Adkins, Grandchildren, Patti Guthrie Higginbotham (David), Karen Adkins Ratliff (Ronnie), Mary Adkins Thornton (Eddie), Carla McDonough and Christy Adkins Bennett (Roger). Great Grandchildren, Andrew, Bryan, Shawn Higginbotham, Cassie, Storm, Jillian Ratliff, Gavin, Hunter, Lillian and Sara Thornton, T.D. and Shelby Rice Great great grandchildren Braxton, Bryce, Nolan and Wyatt.
She was a member of Mt. Moriah Baptist Church for 60+ years. She was also a volunteer at Putnam General Hospital for 30 years, she was a pianist ant many local churches.
Millie loved to bake cakes for weddings and special events, she also loved to do crafts and also teaching crafts with her family.
She was a member of the Putnam County Women's Auxiliary. She was also the Belle of Putnam County. She will be missed by all her family. She will be remembered as a wonderful and loving Christian. She was also faithful til the end. She was a loving wife, mother and Mamaw to all of us.
Special thanks to the staff at Genesis Putnam Center for the care the provided to our Mamaw
I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday, April 11, 2022, at Allen Funeral Home with Pastor David Vickers officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Moriah Cemetery. Visitation will from 5 til 7 on Sunday at Allen Funeral Home.