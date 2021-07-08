MYRTLE LUCILLE (SHIRLEY) ROBERTS, 99, of Culloden went home to be with the lord on July 3, 2021 after a short illness. She was a Christian and a member of Harveys Creek Baptist Church.
Shirley was the oldest of 12 siblings. She was preceded in death by her husband Lloyd, sons Jimmy, Jerry, Johnny and 3 grandchildren.
She is survived by her Children Ray Roberts, Jean Vickers, Roger Roberts, Kathie Vanbenschoten and Larry Roberts, 15 grandchildren and a host of other family, friends and loved ones.
Funeral Service will be 11 a.m. Friday, July 9, 2021 at Allen Funeral Home with visitation 1 hour prior. Burial will follow in Lawson cemetery on Big Creek.