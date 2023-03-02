Allen Funeral Home
NELLIE M. WEST of Glenwood, WV formerly of Hurricane, WV Passed away on February 27, 2023 at home surrounded by her family. Born, 06/07/1932 in Clay County WV, she was the daughter of the late Morgan M. Wilson and Ocie P. Hubbard. In addition to her Parents she was proceeded in death by her grandparents, Charles and Martha Jane Braley; sons, Barry, Brent and Chuck West. She was also preceeded in death by her husband of 51 years, Charles M. West, Jr.
Nellie spent her life dedicated to children. She was an employ of Putnam County schools for 27 years where she worked as an aide at the Winhope Center then as a bus aide as well as working summers in the classroom assisting with special needs children. She retired from the school system to become full time grandmother. spending her time cooking, cleaning and caring for others. She was an avid gardener spending her days among her flowers. For many years she was active in The First Baptist Church Of Hurricane and in later life assisted in meal preparation at St. Peter's United Methodist Church in St. Albans, WV.
She is survived by son, Brian West of Hurricane; daughters, Susan (Mike) LeRose of Horseheads. NY, Shonda (Kim) Skaggs of Glenwood, WV. She is also survived by grand children Michael (Emily) LeRose, Nicholas (Kelly) LeRose, Jeremy (Jenn) LeRose, Josh (Kelsie) LeRose, Mary Beth LeRose, John Skaggs, Angela Skaggs, Brittany Skaggs, Ben (Autumm) Skaggs, Derek (Jennifer) Skaggs and 12 great grand children.
Funeral service will be at 1 p.m., Saturday, March 4, 2023 at Allen Funeral Home in Hurricane, WV. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Graveside Service will follow at Cunningham Memorial Cemetery St. Albans WV. Rev. Kara Rowe officiating.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Huntington, WV for their kind and compassionate care.