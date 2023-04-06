Thank you for Reading.

NORMA (RAMEY) ASHWORTH 83, of Milton, passed away April 3, 2023. Arrangements will be 1 p.m. Friday, April 7, 2023, at Allen Funeral Home, Hurricane, WV.

