How do you say goodbye to someone who meant so much to so many?
On Tuesday, June 29, 2021 the world lost a kind and loving soul, PAULINE GIBSON WHITE. Pauline was born November 1, 1934 to Houston & Clara Gibson. She was the second of four daughters affectionately known as "The Gibson Girls." She grew up in Hurricane then moved to Culloden when she married her love, Ray White in January of 1952. Pauline and Ray had three children, Roger, Margaret and Lisa. She was a homemaker, gardener, and mentor to many. She enjoyed sewing, cooking, and volunteering at her church. Pauline was the matriarch of her family and without hesitation stepped into the maternal role to her nieces and nephews when her sisters, their mothers, passed. Her family appointed her "Queen Pauline" and all who know her will miss her humor, grace, and guidance.
Along with her parents she was met at heaven's gates by her husband, Ray, her children, Roger & Lisa, her three sisters, Doris Vance, Judy Kennedy and Betty Bennett.
Those left to cherish all of the wonderful memories are her daughter, Margaret Lucas, grandchildren: Logan White (Laura), Amber Lucas, Heather Nowalk (Ben) and Charlie Lucas(Stephanie) and great grandchildren: Sarah & Victoria White, Gabriel Davison & Journey Lucas, Audrey & Garrett Westphal and Thomas & Tripp Lucas-all of whom she loved dearly. She also leaves behind nieces, nephews, and their children who absolutely adored her & loved her more than words can say.
Funeral Service will be 12 p.m., Monday, July 5, 2021 at Allen Funeral Home with Pastor Brent Beckett officiating, Burial will follow in Valley View Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 til 12 prior to the service.