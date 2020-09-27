Phyllis Ann Clark
PHYLLIS ANN (SOWARDS) CLARK, 77 of Hurricane, WV went to be with her Lord on Thursday, Sept. 24th, 2020 while in the exceptional care of Teays Valley Assisted Living.
Phyllis was the Daughter of the late Max L. Sowards & Gladys (Byrnside) Sowards. She is survived by her Husband, Lewis H. Clark of 47 years of marriage; Daughter Julie M. Clark-Pennington and Son-in-Law Matthew W. Pennington; Granddaughter Kira A. Pennington; Stepson David L. Clark & Wife Linda of Minot, ND; and Phyllis's sisters Ada Boggess of Scott Depot and Linda Hughes of Winfield.
Phyllis Clark graduated Hurricane High Class of 1961 and continued to be trained as a teacher at Marshall University with a B.S. in Education specializing in Family & Consumer Sciences where she achieved her master's degree. She loved teaching and
had a 43-year career educating at Hannan High, Poca High and finally Hurricane Middle School where she served until retirement.
She was a member of First Baptist Church of Hurricane and the Fidelis Sunday School class, served as Secretary for various committees, and loved bringing the love of her Church to those she met.
Before her illness took hold, she loved cooking, sewing, and traveling with her Husband Lewis to see this great Country. Phyllis cherished making new memories with her ray of sunshine, Kira. She was always present to bring her warmth and
smile to the events she attended, and never met a stranger she could not talk to like an old friend.
The Family would like to thank Hospice Care, with special thanks to nurse Vicky Morris, and the wonderful staff at Teays Valley Assisted Living for the loving care Phyllis received for over 4 years.
Funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Monday, September 28, at Allen Funeral Home Chapel in Hurricane WV with Rev. Jerry Losh Officiating. Visitation will be held 2 hours prior to service. A private burial will take place for the family. Please follow all covid-19 guidelines.