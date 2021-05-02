PHYLLIS ANN RAPPOLD SWANN, 85, passed away on Thursday, April 29, 2021 in St Mary's Hospital after a long illness. She was born on Main Street in Hurricane WV on December 25, 1935 to the late C. W. "Pete" and Ruby Beckett Rappold. Living her life within a few blocks of her birthplace she graduated from Hurricane High School where she played Saxophone in the Marching Band and was the Jr. Attendant to Miss Redskin. She married the love of her life on January 29, 1953 Joe Franklin Swann, She worked at Lake & Davis in Hurricane, sold Avon and was a Teacher's Assistant at Ready Set Go Preschool for several years. She was a member of the Pine Grove Church of Christ in Scott Depot, WV.
She was preceded in death by her parents C. W. "Pete" & Ruby Beckett Rappold, Brother and sister-in-law Lewis & Nancy Swann of Milton and Clifford Swann of Texas and sister-in-law Joyce Rappold of hurricane.
She is survived by her Husband of 67 Years, Joe Franklin Swann; Daughter, Teresa Adkins (Michael) and Son Gary Swann (Kim), Grandchildren Ashley Roberts (David) and Corey Swann, great grandchild on the way Baby Roberts due late 2021. Step grandson Adam Adkins (Alisha), step great granddaughter Adelay and beloved four-legged son Peanut, Brother, Darrell Rappold and Sister, Carolyn Handley both of Hurricane and Brother and Sister-in-laws David & Pat Swann of Santa Maria Cal.
Funeral service will be 12 noon on Monday, May 3, 2021 at Allen Funeral Home with Minister Jack Gilchrist and Mr. Roger Odell officiating. Burial will follow in Valley View Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 til 12 prior to the service at Allen Funeral Home.