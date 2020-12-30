Phyllis Bails

PHYLLIS EPLING BAILS, 80, of Hurricane, passed away Friday, December 25, 2020 (the first white Christmas in many years) at Elmcroft Assisted Living in Hurricane.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her loving parents, Lonnell Epling and Pearl Epling Faulkner. Her husband, Jack Lovett, whom she dearly loved and her cousin, Billy McCormick, whom she also dearly loved.
Phyllis is survived by her former husband, Dan Bails, her sister, Diana Terry) Jarrett and Teresa Terry) Burdette. Phyllis had no children of her own, but she loved her nephews and niece, Thomas Burdette (Karen and Abby), Nicholas Burdette (Becca, Henry and Gracie), Benjamin Burdette (Erica, Asher and Vivian), Matthew Jarrett (Sarah) and Morgan Jarrett Shu row (Zach). Along with other family and friends.
Phyllis attended the Hurricane First Church of the Nazarene. She retired from AEP) Central Machine Shop with 25 years of service as a motor winder. She always enjoyed spending time at her beloved camp in Pocahontas County where she happily spent her days with her four-legged companions Skipper, Lilly and Tigger.
Due to covid restrictions, there will be a closed graveside service with immediate family only at Mt. Vernon Cemetery in Hurricane.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Putnam County Animal Shelter, 296 Sabre Road, Winfield, WV 25213
A SPECIAL THANK YOU to Elmcroft Assisted Living and their Memory Care Unit for their care of Phyllis these last several months.
Allen Funeral Home in Hurricane is assisting the family.