RAYMOND HARRY BROWNING, 81, of Hurricane, WV, passed away on April 22, 2023 at home.
He was the only child of the late Raymond Burton Browning and the late Hazel Virginia Browning Bush of Hyndman PA.
He is survived by his wife Patricia Browning; son Raymond Scott Browning of Hurricane; daughters Amy (Paul) Ashworth of Hurricane: Adrienne (Ricky) Smith of St. Albans; grand daughters Alexis Browning, Olivia Ashworth and Kelci Waldron and his fur kids Sassafras and Elsa. Ray graduated from Hyndman High School in 1959 and then attended Potomac State before entering the United States Navy. Ray served as nuclear submarine specialist during the Vietnam War. He was a proud Navy Veteran. Raymond worked his career as a master electrician with the IBEW. During his working career he worked for General Dynamics, Washington Works Dupont, Pritchard Electric and finally retired from Summit Electric Ray was an old English darter. He threw with a dart league in Charleston WV for many years. The team he competed with won a trip to Las Vegas to compete in a National Tournament. Ray loved the outdoors, hunting, quahogging, and fishing, even surf fishing in his younger years. He loved trains, old cars, Marshall University sports and the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Ray loved his family and was the biggest supporter of his children. He was a little league baseball umpire and a band booster president. He was proud of the accomplishments of his children and his grand daughters. Rays larger than life presence and personality will be missed by all who knew him.
Rays family would like to thank the Huntington VA and all off the home health staff for their compassionate and amazing care. Also a very special thank you to Sheila, his home health care giver and Susan and Carrie his physical therapists each of them were very special to him.
Funeral services were held Saturday April 29, 2023 at Allen Funeral Home and burial was in Valley View Cemetery with military honors provided by American Legion Post 187.
