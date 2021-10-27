Thank you for Reading.

RENEE JOHNSON 71, of Hurricane, passed away October 25, 2021. Funeral service will be 12:00 Noon Thursday, October 28, 2021, at Allen Funeral Home, Hurricane. Visitation is an hour before service.

