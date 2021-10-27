Renee Johnson Oct 27, 2021 34 min ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Services Allen Funeral Home 2837 Main St, Hurricane WV 25526 (304) 562-9711Website RENEE JOHNSON 71, of Hurricane, passed away October 25, 2021. Funeral service will be 12:00 Noon Thursday, October 28, 2021, at Allen Funeral Home, Hurricane. Visitation is an hour before service. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Funeral Service Allen Funeral Home Renee Johnson Pass Away Visitation Recommended for you Local Spotlight Blank Howard Lee "Bucky" Boyce Jr. Blank Renee Johnson Blank Christopher Michael Boggs Blank James Gilmore Fletcher Rinick Mary Maxine Skidmore Woodall Blank John Waybright Stephen Clay Thacker Ari Charlotte Boone Betty Jane Jackson Shelton James Robert Vanoy Sr. Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: October 27, 2021 Daily Mail WV West Virginia Book Festival returns with virtual plot twist this weekend Planting the right seeds: Rural writers getting it right Lawlessness abounded in WV border counties over slavery Roots of The Herald-Dispatch go back to city’s early years Newspapers and democracy: From the penny press to news deserts