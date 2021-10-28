Allen Funeral Home
RENEE WILES-JOHNSON, 71 of Hurricane, WV, went home to be with The Lord on Monday October 25, 2021.
Daughter of the late Harry and Myrtle Gibson of Hamlin, WV. She is preceded in death by her sister Debbie Ballard and special aunt Marietta.
Renee is survived by her loving husband Michael; son Christopher and his wife Beth Ann; daughter Mandy and her husband Zack; stepson Michael (Portland, OR); stepson Eric (Hamlin, WV); brothers Rodney and Mike; special uncle John; grandchildren: Garett, Taylor, Grant, and Mason.
Renee was an interior designer and decorator for many years and owner of Plantation Corner. She was a loving wife, mother, and Nana and was a faithful servant of The Lord.
The family would like to thank the many family members and friends for their prayers and support. They would also like to thank the medical staff at CAMC General Neurological ICU and Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House.
Any donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Services will be held at Allen Funeral Home 2837 Main Street, Hurricane, WV 25526 on Thursday October 28, 2021. Visitation will be 11 - 12 prior to service. Burial will follow in Ridgelawn Cemetery in Huntington, WV.